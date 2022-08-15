Music Notes: Nick Jonas, Madonna, Matchbox Twenty, Cher

On Sunday, Nick Jonas‘s wife, Priyanka, posted several photos of their baby girl, Malti: one showed her lying on a blanket while the couple’s three dogs watched. “All my babies. Perfect Sunday,” she captioned the shot on her Instagram Story. She also shared a photo of Malti wearing a onesie reading, “Protected by Gino, Diana and Panda” — the names of the pooches. Malti’s faces was covered in both images.

It seems that music icons attract other music icons as friends. Cher tweeted that she’d spent the day hanging out with “TINA,” adding, “WE LAUGHED FOR 3 1/2 [hours] STRAIGHT…My sides Ache.” And in case you’re wondering which Tina, she helpfully added, “There Will Never Be Another TINA TURNER. We Love each other Dearly, I’m [lucky] To Have Her in my life.”

Madonna‘s own birthday is Tuesday, but she took to Instagram Monday to post a series of photos celebrating her son Rocco Ritchie‘s birthday, which was August 11. “From one Leo to another!! Happy birthday Rocco,” the Queen of Pop wrote. The photos, plus images on Madonna’s Instagram Story, show what appears to be a big celebration in Sicily.

Back in June, Matchbox Twenty tweeted a video telling fans to “stay tuned” for “Album #6.” Now for an update: On Monday, guitarist Paul Doucette posted a photo of a recording console, along with the caption “Back to Work.” He added #record6, but also wrote, “(yes, technically 5 but whatever.)” The question is whether you want to count their 2007 best-of, Exile on Mainstream, as an official album, but either way, new MB20 music is on the way.

Congratulations to James Bay: he and his longtime partner, Lucy Smith, have tied the knot. The couple shares daughter Ada Violet, born in October 2021.

