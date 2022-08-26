Music notes: Michael Jackson, Ava Max and more

Michael Jackson as Morpheus? On a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, author Neil Gaiman revealed the King of Pop wanted to play the main character in an early adaptation of The Sandman. That version never came to pass, and the role ultimately went to Tom Sturridge in Netflix’s current adaptation of the graphic novels.

Ava Max had a Coyote Ugly moment with none other than LeAnn Rimes. In a couple of TikTok videos posted Friday, Ava and LeAnn dance around to LeAnn’s hit “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” from the 2000 film, as well as Ava’s upcoming new song, “Million Dollar Baby,” which samples the track. “my Coyote dream came true!!” Ava captioned one of the vids.

After Britney Spears and Elton John released their new collab “Hold Me Closer” on Friday, Britney’s husband, Sam Asghari, shared his pride on Instagram. He posted a video that showed the song blasting in his car speakers and captioned it, “Proud husband moment! I will be listening to this all night!”

Britney posted her own reaction to the song’s instant success on the streaming charts, tweeting a video of herself in the bathtub. “Hello, Sir Elton John, we are, like, number one in 40 countries,” she says in the clip. “Holy s***! I’m in the tub right now and I’m about to have the best day ever. I hope you’re well.”

