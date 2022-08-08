Music notes: Michael Bublé, Pink, Ed Sheeran, Jewel and more

﻿Michael Bublé﻿﻿’s U.S. portion of the Higher tour kicks off Monday night in Duluth, Georgia, and he is celebrating. Sharing a photo of himself posing with a giant champagne balloon, he wrote, “US tour hasn’t even started and I’m already feeling so much love.” The Grammy winner added, “Today’s going to be a lot of fun.”

﻿Pink﻿ embarrassed her kids, ﻿Willow ﻿and ﻿Jameson﻿﻿, by dressing up as Spider-Man and posing heroically in front of their pool. “Every once in a while- when you go on vacation with your kids and they think they have you figured out- when they’re being soooo cool with their new friends- feeling grown and all that,” she wrote on Instagram. “Sometimes it’s time to show them and their friends how cool their mom is. I’m pretty sure they got it. I haven’t seen them in a while but- I’m pretty sure they got it.”

Ed Sheeran has a new collab coming out, this time with Argentine rapper Paulo Londra. The track, titled “Noche de Novela,” and its music video drop Thursday, August 11. Ed teased the new song on Instagram.

﻿Jewel ﻿is so proud of her son, Kase, who joined her on stage to perform “You Were Meant for Me” on the drums. She shared the meaningful video to her TikTok, writing, “Seeing your child develop into a kind person is one of the greatest thrills a mother can have.”

Carly Rae Jepsen reveals she had her first experience with true grief after losing her grandmother. Because of COVID-19 travel restrictions, she told Crackshe was unable to say goodbye. “That was my first ever real experience of grief, and I had to do it without my family around.” She says that feeling inspired her new album, The Loneliest Time. Carly says her grandma was her best friend.

