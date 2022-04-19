Music notes: Michael Bublé, Olivia Rodrigo, Kelly Clarkson and more

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Michael Bublé﻿﻿’s wife, Luisana Lopilato, failed the popular intuition test that’s taking over TikTok, which challenges couples to close their eyes and try to sync the number of fingers they’re holding up. Luisana kept her eyes open, unbeknownst to Michael, and comically matched her husband’s hand gestures while making over-exaggerated faces. “My trust is forever broken,” the Grammy-winning crooner captioned the video.

﻿Kelly Clarkson﻿ has revealed her childhood celebrity crush —﻿Josh Brolin﻿. The actor appeared on her daytime talk show Tuesday, and Kelly confessed she crushed on him when he was in﻿The Goonies﻿. When Brolin asked who was her favorite character, Kelly gushed about his character, Brand, admitting, “This is gonna get awkward, but we were gonna get married.” The two then shared a sweet hug.

Y2K beauty brand Glossier has announced Olivia Rodrigo as its first-ever celebrity partner, reportsElle. Olivia already came out with her own line, called Olivia’s Favorites, but now she’s stepping up her role in the company by serving as its new brand partner. She will now have a say in Glossier’s products, campaigns and content. She also debuted her promotional commercial, where she talks about her favorite looks.

Jewel will wear whatever she wants — even if it brings some “old man 70’s auctioneer realness” to her TikTok channel. She shared a new TikTok that features her wearing an army green cowboy outfit with silver stars adorning the jacket’s collar and pockets. “This is not even a joke, I’m headed to the airport like this — in some late-’70s polyester,” the “Intuition” singer quips before panning to her white boots. “I love it so much. It’s so tacky!” she adds.

