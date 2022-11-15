Music notes: Michael Bublé, Lindsey Stirling, Harry Connick Jr., Shawn Mendes, Harry Styles and Maroon 5

﻿Michael Bublé﻿ ﻿﻿celebrated his Grammy nomination on Tuesday, with ﻿Higher ﻿up for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. “This nomination makes me so happy!” he wrote on Instagram. “I am honoured to be recognized along side such talented artists.”

﻿Lindsey Stirling ﻿will bring her Snow Waltz tour to Washington, D.C., for a special New Year’s Eve show at The Kennedy Center. “Come close out 2022 and celebrate the new year with me!” she announced on Instagram, adding general public ticket sales begin Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

﻿Harry Connick Jr﻿. ﻿is releasing new holiday music on Friday: his song “Make It Merry.” Harry said on Instagram that “this is something i am SO excited about!!” The song will be exclusively available on Apple Music.

Shawn Mendes loaned his voice to Calm’s new bedtime story We Are Connected, which you can download and listen to now. Shawn thanked author Chris Advansun for collaborating with him on “such a beautiful story.”

Is Harry Styles‘ future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in jeopardy? ScreenRant noted Harry’s movies Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman were panned by critics. It theorized that could cut into his role as Eros — brother of Thanos — in future MCU films. It’s unknown when Eros will pop up next. Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Harry is also bringing his Love on Tour to Asia and added six new dates. He’ll be hitting up Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Japan.

Maroon 5﻿ extended their world tour with 10 new dates for the United Kingdom and Europe. “Can’t wait to see you next summer!” the band announced on Instagram.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.