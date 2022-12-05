Music notes: Michael Bublé, Lindsey Stirling, Ed Sheeran, Amy Grant and Harry Styles

Michael Bublé got a tattoo in honor of his baby girl Cielo and revealed on Instagram he’s tattooed all his children’s names on his forearm. “I’ve got enough space for at least six more kids. They will have one syllable names,” Michel joked. He shares sons Elias, 6, and Noah, 9, and daughters Vida, 4, and Cielo with wife Luisana Lopilato.

Lindsey Stirling is getting her fans in on her viral videos. Most recently she asked her audience to act as her backup dancers and lauded the “little one” who “stole the show.” Lindsay shared a video of her dancing down the aisle with some fans before a little girl in a blue dress spun around and around in front of the camera.

Ed Sheeran was filmed floundering in the ocean for a new music video, reports Daily Mail. Ed, who is wearing a yellow rain jacket, allowed himself to be tossed around by the icy Norfolk Sea. Ed got absolutely drenched. It’s believed he is filming a music video for a song that’ll be on his forthcoming album, – (stylized as Minus).

﻿Amy Grant ﻿feels “fantastic” after crashing her bike in July. The singer spoke with﻿ Entertainment Tonight about recovering from her head injury, as well as dealing with “an extravagance of emotion.” She said, “Anytime I start to get emotional, I just start wiggling my toes because I don’t want the dam to break, or it’ll just be a big ugly cry.”

Harry Styles‘ shows at Madison Square Garden broke a Billboard Boxscore record. His 15-show residency in New York City earned him a whopping $63.1 million after selling over 277,000 tickets. The outlet deemed that number the highest-grossing headlining event in their Boxscore history.

