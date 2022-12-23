Music notes: Michael Bublé, Lewis Capaldi, Ava Max, Meghan Trainor, Jewel and Train

Michael Bublé shared a sappy tribute to wife Luisana Lopilato ahead of the holidays. Sharing pictures of them posing by a brightly lit heart, the singer wrote, “All I want for Christmas is Lu.”

Lewis Capaldi cannot wait for Christmas and shared a hilarious TikTok of him making a song up on the spot while ringing some bells. “Who’s that coming? Santa’s coming!” he repeats over and over with rising intensity.

New year, new hair! Ava Max has traded in her bright red hair for honey brown locks. The singer shared a selfie to her Instagram Story and remarked, “New season. New Hair.”

Speaking of Ava, she’s counting down the days until her new album Diamonds & Dancefloors is released on January 27 and has been hosting a 12-day celebration by releasing a new visualizer every day. She’s released videos for “Dancing’s Done” and “Weapons.”

Meghan Trainor celebrated her birthday with TikToker Chris Olsen and Joshua Bassett, who were all born on December 22. She took to Instagram to share photos of their joint birthday party, where they all wore pink sweatshirts and posed in front of a pile of pink and silver balloons.

Jewel said it “physically HURT to contain myself” in a ’90s challenge on TikTok, where she couldn’t react to the songs. Unfortunately, she lost the challenge by emoting expressively to hits like “My Heart Will Go On” and “I Will Always Love You.” She joked, “This challenge is like swallowing a firecracker and trying to contain the blast without opening your mouth.”

﻿Train﻿ frontman﻿﻿ Pat Monahan﻿﻿ saw﻿ Moulin Rouge! and hopes his fans take a trip to see the show. “This show is absolutely incredible and the cast is ridiculously talented. So glad we went. I highly recommend it to everyone who likes anything. Ha. True,” he expressed on Instagram.

