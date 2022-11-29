Music notes: Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, Pentatonix, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa and Adele

Michael Bublé helped Kylie Jenner get into the holiday spirit. Jenner shared a video of the massive Christmas tree being set up in her foyer and soundtracked it to Michael’s “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.” He shared it on his Instagram Story and added a heart and Christmas tree emoji.

Josh Groban loves his father’s cooking and called him a “grill master.” Josh told Yahoo Life, “I don’t eat a lot of red meat, but food is love… If my dad is cooking it, I’m eating it.” He also saluted his mother’s chili and his family’s Jewish background. “I learned to love matzo balls and pickled fish,” he declared.

Pentatonix released the official video for their “Kid on Christmas” duet with Meghan Trainor. The video throws it back to a ’70s holiday variety show and recreates the lavish outfits, decorations and ultra stylized microphones singers used.

﻿Harry Styles﻿﻿’ “As It Was” was the second-biggest song on Apple Music this year, reports Variety. Other songs making this year’s top 10 were Adele﻿’s “Easy on Me,” ﻿Glass Animals﻿’ “Heat Waves” and “Cold Heart” by Elton John and Dua Lipa. Justin Bieber‘s “Stay” collab with The Kid LAROI was the #1 song for this year.

Speaking of Dua, more than 200,000 fans attended her final Future Nostalgia tour concert in Tirana, Albania, on Monday, reports Pop Base. The free concert coincided with Albania’s 110th anniversary of independence and Dua being granted Albanian citizenship.

Adele isn’t a fan of filters. Entertainment Tonight shared a video a fan took of Adele reacting to seeing herself digitally enhanced. “Oh my god, what have you done to my face?” Adele quipped. “Whoa girl, get that filter off my face. That’s so weird!… Why do you use filters like that? We don’t look like that, darling.”

