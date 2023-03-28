Music notes: Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, Lady Gaga, Elton John and more

Michael Bublé helped make a young British fan’s birthday extra special. He got London’s O2 Arena, which fits 15,000 people, to sing to the fan, identified by the Evening Standard as Madeline. This started at the top of his concert; after the sing-along, he praised, “Ladies and gentlemen, that’s how to start a party!”

Josh Groban celebrated the official opening of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, which he stars in. He wrote, in part, on Instagram, “I am, in a word, overwhelmed by the love and support for our collective vision for this masterpiece. I’ve needed a day to process everything because this show runs real deep for all of us.”

Lady Gaga rang in her 36th birthday Tuesday and received some big birthday love from Sir Elton John. He honored her on Instagram, writing, “Happy Birthday to an inspirational talent, a fabulous godmother to our boys, and a wonderful friend! Love you.”

Speaking of birthdays, Mariah Carey celebrated her “anniversary” — she doesn’t do birthdays — on Monday by sharing videos of her having fun in the ocean. She captioned one post, “Celebratory splash at 3:27 on 3.27!” She shared another video of her watching a shark from the safety of her boat.

Social media influencers were flown out to South Australia for an “exclusive” Sam Smith concert — in exchange for a few posts about it on social media, the country’s ABC reports. This was part of a plan by the South Australian Tourism Commission to promote the region. Influencers also got free meals and comped hotel stays as part of the campaign.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.