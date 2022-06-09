Music notes: Michael Bublé, Dua Lipa, Elton John, Justin Timberlake and more

Michael Bublé is “not at all jealous” that Justin Bieber scored another Tim Horton’s collab — this time for his Biebs Brew cold brew. Michael shared a video of him doing a blind taste test — Biebs’ cold brew versus McDonald’s and Starbucks’ brews. The Biebs brew won, with Michael roaring, “I hate that I love this” before kicking the cup.

Dua Lipa owes Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang a matching tattoo. He called her out on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Kimmel. Apparently Dua proposed the idea of matching tats when she was on SNL but never followed through. Yang lamented, “I feel like she’s blowing me off … Dua. It was your idea.”

Speaking of Dua, her “Cold Heart” collab with Elton John reached a new personal best on Billboard‘s Hot Dance/Electronic songs chart — its 34th week at #1. It now has the second-longest run atop the chart, besting “The Middle” by Zedd and Maren Morris. Marshmello and Bastille’s “Happier” is in first place with 69 weeks atop the chart.

Justin Timberlake is headlining Pharrell Williams‘ Something in the Water Festival, which takes place June 17 through June 19 in Washington, D.C. Usher, Calvin Harris, Dave Matthews Band and Silk Sonic‘s Anderson .Paak will also perform during the Juneteenth weekend event. The show will be streamed live on Amazon Music.

Ed Sheeran is still the official shirt sponsor of the Ipswich Town Football Club. The jerseys have been promoting his Mathematics Tour logo since the 2021-22 season, reports FanNation Futbol. Ed is a diehard Ipswich fan.

