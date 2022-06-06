Music notes: Michael Bublé, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran and more

Michael Bublé ﻿revealed he always brings “pictures of my wife and my kids” with him when he’s on tour. He told ﻿Travel + Leisure﻿, “They’re everywhere, and I put them up wherever I am.” He also takes with him a heated blanket and neck pillow — calling them travel comfort items.

Coldplay welcomed Bruce Springsteen and Kylie Minogue onto the stage during separate shows at Metlife Stadium. With The Boss, they belted out “Working on a Dream” as well as “Dancing in the Dark.” When Kylie came onstage during another show, they all performed her 2005 hit “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.”

You heard of stealing your boyfriend’s hoodie — but what about his pants? Hailey Bieber stole Justin Bieber‘s baggy pants and joked about it on her Instagram. She paired them with a crop top and running shoes.

Sam Smith teamed with Cat Burns for her viral hit “Go.” The stripped-down version is now available to stream.

Ed Sheeran is taking a break from performing after the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Metro reports he told BBC Radio 1, “I’m going back [to daddy duties] after this” and that he’s “going to have a curry.” Ed, who just welcomed his second child, will resume his tour in July.

Everything is cool between Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift, who dated in 2009. He modified the “Much Better” lyrics that reference Taylor to “I got a rep for breaking hearts/ Now I’m cool with superstars/ And all the tears on her guitar,” according to fan videos taken at the Jonas Brothers‘ Vegas residency.

The Weeknd and Daft Punk‘s 2016 hit “I Feel It Coming” has hit over 1 billion views on YouTube and is now The Weeknd’s fourth song to cross the milestone, joining “Starboy,” “Can’t Feel My Face” and “The Hills.”

