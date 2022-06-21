Music notes: Michael Bublé, Barbra Streisand, Meghan Trainor, Pentatonix, Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles

If you’re hoping to score a TikTok duet with Michael Bublé, you might want to reconsider because he won’t take them seriously. He duetted with two young singers performing “Sway,” but sang off key and goofed off at the end. Michael captioned it, “I fricken love singing these TikTok duets. Inevitably, I ruin them.”

Speaking of TikTok, Barbra Streisand officially joined the app. She made the reveal by posting a snippet of “Don’t Rain on My Parade” synced up to her various album covers. Barbra has since updated her bio to read, “Hello gorgeous!”

Meghan Trainor tapped Pentatonix‘s Scott Hoying to create the choir for her upcoming single “Bad For Me.” The singers teamed up for a parody video that sees Meghan lip-synching Kathy Griffin‘s infamous “I need to talk to a gay person” line. Scott, who is gay, then spins around in his chair. Meghan confirmed on Instagram the song and its music video drops Friday.

Ed Sheeran has created a new, limited tour version of his guitar, which fans can preorder now on SheeranGuitars.com. The instrument was made in celebration of his ongoing Mathematics Tour and has the titles of his past five albums on its fretboard inlays.

Speaking of Ed’s tour, he announced on TikTok that he performed for over 1 million people in the past seven weeks. He told his fans, “I hope each one of you had an amazing time.”

It’s been revealed that Miss Piggy from The Muppets has been sliding into Harry Styles‘ DMs. Her ex, Kermit The Frog, ratted her out to E! News. “She doesn’t slide in. It’s more like a head-on collision,” Kermit deadpanned. He also begged her, “Please stop DMing Harry Styles and asking for backstage passes. His manager is starting to get concerned!”

