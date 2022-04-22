Music notes: Meghan Trainor, Olivia Rodrigo and more

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Mother’s Day is May 8, and new mom Meghan Trainor told USA Today what gifts she thinks will knock it out of the park. Breakfast in bed is a must, adding that when she became pregnant with daughter Riley ﻿and “got a taste of gestational diabetes,” her husband, Daryl Sabara, “wanted to make sure the pregnancy was as easy as possible for me.” Other gift ideas include chocolate-covered strawberries, a good Mother’s Day card and a vacation.

﻿Olivia Rodrigo﻿ reflected on how she managed her explosive fame when she was 17 years old, telling OK!, “It’s so crazy… But I have amazing friends who are super honest with me and keep me grounded. My life has changed drastically, but at the end of the day, I’m really kind of like the same person.” As for the advice she has now for her former self, said the Grammy winner, “Everything’s gonna work out, surround yourself with great people and do all this because you love writing songs.”

﻿Kelly Clarkson ﻿channeled ﻿Stevie Nicks﻿ on her daytime talk show Friday, belting out a haunting cover of Stevie’s 1982 smash solo hit “Edge of Seventeen.” This isn’t the first time the American Idol winner showed Nicks some love: she previously covered Fleetwood Mac‘s “The Chain” and “Dreams” on her show.

