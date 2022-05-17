Music notes: Meghan Trainor, Nick Jonas, Jennifer Lopez, Sam Smith and Madonna

Meghan Trainor is going to wish you a happy birthday! The singer transformed her 2014 hit “All About That Bass” into a birthday parody called “All About That Cake.” The song can be personalized with more than 1,000 names Meghan will sing. She said in a statement, “This is the coolest career moment for me.” The e-card is available now.

Are Nick Jonas and Shakira collaborating on a new song? When asked if Shakira might crash the Jonas Brothers‘ upcoming Vegas residency, she told Access, “You never know!” But Nick chimed in, “Let’s do it.” Shakira agreed that they should “do it” — and are now sparking hope they will make a song together.

The trailer for Jennifer Lopez‘s Netflix documentary, HALFTIME, drops Wednesday at noon, and a link to the YouTube premiere is now available. She also teased a few clips on her Instagram Story.

Sam Smith shared a heartfelt message to their fans Tuesday, saying, “Thank you so much for all the love I’ve been shown the last few weeks.” He said the reception of their new song has “been wild” and that fans have been “so beautiful and kind” with their support. Sam added they’re “working so hard right now” and teased, “It’s gonna be a fun few years!”

Madonna is once again teaming with DJ Sickick and announced they collaborated on a new remix of her 1998 song “Frozen,” titled “Frozen on Fire.” She teased a bit of the new remix and shared a clip of her toasting with her crew to celebrate the song. The track is available to pre-save now and will drop this Thursday.

