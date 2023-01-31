Music notes: Meghan Trainor, Marc Anthony, Taylor Swift, Sam Smith, Harry Styles and more

Meghan Trainor stars in the new episode of How I Met Your Father, where she plays a pregnant lady who wants to give birth at home. While Meghan might not sing in this episode, which is on Hulu, she showed off how loud she can yell.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira shared a video of their wedding and captioned it “Mr & Mrs. Muñiz.” The post gives fans a look at their lavish ceremony, which Hola! reports took place in Miami on Saturday. Marc confirmed last March that he was dating the model, and they announced their engagement in May.

Taylor Swift extended her record run atop the Billboard Artist 100, now snagging her 63rd week on the top. She held onto first place because “Anti-Hero” and “Lavender Haze” are still on the Hot 100, while her Midnights album kept its #2 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

Sam Smith subtly responded to the backlash over their “I’m Not Here to Make Friends” music video, which some critics have deemed inappropriate for children. Sam shared Instagram pictures of them posing in black heart nipple pasties. They later posted a video praising the “amazing, queer icons” that starred in the video.

Hilary Duff is coming clean about her daughter’s crush on Harry Styles. She told Kelly Clarkson that her 4-year-old, Banks, is “a massive Harry Styles fan” and will jam very hard to his music. She then shared a video of Banks at a Harry Styles concert staring adoringly at the singer.

The Jonas Brothers got their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but Joe Jonas asked a question that had fans saying, “Too soon!” He asked what would happen if the band split up again and joked the star would be divided into thirds.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.