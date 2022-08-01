Music notes: Meghan Trainor, Ed Sheeran, Ava Max, Pentatonix, Lady Gaga, Lance Bass and Shakira

Meghan Trainor showed off her group of “mom friends,” which includes Ashley Tisdale and Hilary Duff. The photo was taken during a recent trip that involved comfy sweats, tasty food and flowers. One snap shows a letter from their husbands, which reads, “We love you! Enjoy breakfast on us tomorrow. You deserve this!”

Ed Sheeran showed off what a great husband he is, with Daily Mail scoring snaps of the “Shivers” singer enjoying a candlelit dinner with wife Cherry Seaborn on a balcony at a swanky Parisian restaurant.

Ava Max has traded in her cherry-red hair to go “Au naturel.” She revealed her brunette makeover on Instagram.

Christmas is months away but Pentatonix polled their fans about what holiday songs of theirs are the best of all time. Voters chose their hit “Hallelujah.” The singers shared a video of them performing it in 2021 to celebrate.

Lady Gaga has completed the European leg of her Chromatica Ball tour with two sold-out shows in London. Gaga will now rest for a few days before kicking off her North American leg on August 6 in Toronto.

﻿Lance Bass ﻿has a big announcement — he is George Jetson’s father. Fans have deduced ﻿The Jetsons ﻿patriarch was born on July 31, 2022. “Michael and I are pleased to announce the arrival of our new bundle of joy. We named him George after Prince George,” Lance joked on Instagram. “Excited for what the future brings for him.”

﻿Shakira﻿ faces up to eight years in prison if convicted in her tax fraud trial, but her rep tells ABC News she’s confident she will be vindicated. “Unfortunately, the Spanish Tax Office, which loses one out of every two lawsuits with its taxpayers, continues to violate her rights and pursue yet another baseless case,” they said.

