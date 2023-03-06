Music notes: Maroon 5, Melissa Etheridge, Train and more

Maroon 5 is taking the stage for a good cause. The band will be performing at An Unforgettable Evening, an annual gala benefiting the Women’s Cancer Research Fund, set to take place on March 16 in Beverly Hills, California. This year’s gala will honor actress Sharon Stone with the Courage Award “for her support of breast cancer research and dedication to raising awareness for the cause.”

Melissa Etheridge took to Twitter over the weekend to commend actress Natasha Lyonne for quitting smoking. “hey @nlyonne I see you are quitting smoking,” she wrote. “As a 19year cancer thriver I want to give you all of the encouragement I can. Your show #PokerFace freaking rocks!! Just like #RussianDoll you are amazing! You got this!! It’s so cool!!” Lyonne responded, “Woowowow!! Thank you!! So cool!!”

Train announced more North American headlining concert dates for this summer. The new dates include a May 2 show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, as well as a slew of August shows in Lincoln, Nebraska; Richmond, Virginia; Niagara Falls, Ontario; and more. Tickets for most shows go on sale to the general public starting Friday, March 10, at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for the MSG show are on sale now.

Justin Bieber rang in his 29th birthday with some famous pals over the weekend. On Sunday, the singer posted a series of photos from what appears to be a carnival-themed bash. Guests included Billie Eilish, The Kid LAROI, Don Toliver, Jaden Smith and, of course, Justin’s wife, Hailey Bieber. Justin’s actual birthday was on March 1.

