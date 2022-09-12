Music notes: Mariah Carey, Shawn Mendes, Lewis Capaldi and Ava Max

﻿Remember when﻿ Mariah Carey﻿ admitted it was a bad idea to wear heels to an amusement park? Well, Cedar Point Amusement Park, where the infamous fashion faux pas happened, is now challenging guests to partake in the “Mariah Carey Heels Challenge.” No word on whether there’s a prize beyond bragging rights if you can walk a 364-acre park in heels. “Love this!!!!” Mariah commented. “But try walking in them all day long, okay?!?

﻿Shawn Mendes﻿ is dropping his own signature Martin Guitar made from “sustainable wood & recycled features.” Heannouncedhis new venture on Monday, saying sales will benefit hospitalized children in Toronto via his Wonder of Music Program. “I created this incredible program that will help children cope with their time in the hospital, both physically & mentally,” he said, adding, “Music is a form of therapy.”

Lewis Capaldi is out with the music video for “Forget Me,” which is a shot-by-shot reenactment ofWHAM!‘s 1983 hit “Club Tropicana.” Both videos were shot at the Pikes Hotel in Ibiza, and Lewis even wears a skimpy white Speedo, just asGeorge Michaeldid for the ’80s clip.

Ava Max is back to blonde! The chameleon-like celeb had ditched her honey brown hair for her signature platinum blonde while repping for Coach and Sunglass Hut at New York Fashion Week over the weekend. She has since teased fans on her Instagram Stories if she should be “blonde or brown tonight.”

