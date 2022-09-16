﻿Mariah Carey﻿ is teasing a new album. She told ﻿Rolling Stone﻿﻿’s ﻿Music Now ﻿podcast about what she cooked up during the pandemic. “There’s a themed album,” she teased. “It’s something that people have been asking me to do for years, but it’s not done in the traditional sense. It’s not done yet, but I’m really excited about it.”

﻿Sam Smith ﻿is making wearing pigeons cool. The “Stay With Me” singer was at London Fashion Week and was spotted carrying a plastic pigeon! Metro reports the bird is a JW Anderson clutch valued at $730! Sam named their accessory “Martin,” according to an Instagram Story from “Unholy” collaborator Kim Petras.

On the topic of animals, ﻿Michael Bublé duetted with a cat on TikTok. The tuxedo cat is meowing soulfully through a window, and Michael stitched the viral video so he could harmonize and throw in a few cat sounds of his own. Wife Luisana Lopilato commented, “Haha u are funny !”

﻿Gwen Stefani﻿ vouched for husband Blake Shelton﻿ in a new clip of﻿ The Voice﻿. A promo shows the first four-chair turn of the season, but Gwen is blocked by﻿ Camila Cabello﻿ from trying to get that singer on her team. So, she sings Blake’s praises to stick it to Camila. Find out who the contestant picked as their coach when ﻿The Voice ﻿returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

