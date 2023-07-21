Music notes: Mariah Carey, John Mayer & more

Mariah Carey paid tribute to the late Tony Bennett, who passed away Friday, July 21, at the age of 96. Mariah, who collaborated with the crooner on “When Do The Bells Ring For Me” for his Duets II album, shared, “Rest in Peace Tony Bennett. It was such an honor to work with one of the world’s most beloved, respected and legendary singers of the past century. We will miss you.”

Carole King also remembered the singing legend, posting, “RIP Tony Bennett. Such a big loss. Deepest sympathy to his family and the world.”

John Mayer shared a personal story in his tribute to Tony Bennett. Mayer, who appeared on “One for My Baby (and One More for the Road)” for the Duets II album, wrote, “The world lost a true legend today. Tony Bennett was a brilliant artist and a soulful, kind and loving human being.” He revealed Bennett was once the surprise guest at a joint birthday party celebrating his 30th birthday and his dad’s 80th. Bennett serenaded his father with “Fly Me To The Moon,” with Mayer calling it an “act of almost unbelievable generosity.” He also noted, “It set the benchmark in my life for what a person could give of themselves without asking for anything in return.”

MTV has announced they will honor Bennett by re-airing his two MTV Unplugged specials. The specials, 1994’s MTV Unplugged: Tony Bennett and 2021’s MTV Unplugged: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, will air Friday, July 21, at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET, respectively, and will air again on Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23.

