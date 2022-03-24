Christian Vierig/GC Images

﻿Mariah Carey﻿ is taking you to school with her upcoming Master Class on how to use your voice like an instrument. She confirmed her course runs on April 14 and encouraged fans to sign up now. “I’ve never let cameras into my musical oasis before—but that’s all about to change. My class on the voice as an instrument is coming soon,” she teased. “Hope to see you there!”

Camila Cabello is rocking a mullet, it seems. She took to Instagram to show off a haircut — or is it a wig? — that screams, “Business in the front, party in the back.” Camila’s hair is chopped short in the front and on the top of her head while she sports long tresses in the back. Lil NasX commented with two fire emojis.

Is ﻿Rihanna﻿ engaged? The “Diamonds” singer laughed off an answer about a giant rock on THAT finger on Tuesday and told reporters, “‘This old ring?” Daily Mail says she didn’t confirm whether or not she’s engaged to boyfriend A$AP Rocky, with whom she’s expecting her first child.

Michael Bublé is getting ready to introduce you to his new studio album, Higher﻿, which comes out Friday, but that pales in comparison to the best news he just received about his young son ﻿Noah﻿. He told USA Today while tearing up, “Last week Noah had his final scan after five years and you can imagine how that felt.” Noah, who is eight, was diagnosed with liver cancer and is now in remission.

