Music notes: Madonna, The Weeknd, Ava Max, Andy Grammer and Mariah Carey

Madonna was able to get Fireboy DML to hop on a “Frozen” remix by sliding into his DMs. The Nigerian Afrobeats creator told TMZ Madge hit him up in 2019.

The Weeknd is reminding his fans “Halloween season starts tonight” with the opening of his haunted attraction, The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare at Universal Studios.

Andy Grammer treated his big brother Dave to an epic birthday meal at a Golden Girls-themed pop-up restaurant. “He’s about as good as they come,” Andy said on his Instagram Story, which shows his brother loudly singing along to the Golden Girls theme.

Ava Max is celebrating her hit “The Motto” being certified Platinum by the RIAA. “Woweeeeeeee,” she celebrated on her Instagram Story. Speaking of Ava, she is teasing the music video for “Million Dollar Baby,” saying she just wrapped shooting.

We just got the Pumpkin Spice Latte back on the menu, but Green Day is already thinking about Christmas! The band mashed up their song “Wake Me Up When September Ends” with Mariah Carey‘s holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Fans were confused by the remix, even more so by Green Day ominously telling them, “She’s coming…”

