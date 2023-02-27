Music notes: Madonna, Kelly Clarkson, The Weeknd, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift

﻿Madonna﻿ previewed her upcoming Celebration tour on ﻿﻿Instagram and wrote, “Thank God I have my creative life to inspire me and keep me going.” The teaser shows off some of the backup dancers and outfits Madge will wear. The update comes days after the singer reportedly broke up with 23-year-old model Andrew Darnells. Page Six previously reported the hitmaker is throwing herself into her tour to prove she’s still a superstar.

Fans who have been saving up to buy Kelly Clarkson‘s furniture line on Wayfair can now splurge. Kelly has launched a sale, with offerings starting as low as $9.

The Weeknd is officially the first artist to ever reach 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify. He broke the record on Monday.

Has Dua Lipa found romance in Rita Ora‘s ex Romain Gavras? British tabloid The Sun is claiming the 41-year-old filmmaker is dating Dua, who’s 27, on the down low. Apparently Gavras was identified as the mystery man Dua was seen leaving a BAFTAs party with, which first sparked relationship rumors.

Taylor Swift‘s “Lavender Haze” broke into the top 10 on the Billboard Adult Pop Airplay chart, making it her 27th song overall to make it to the upper echelon of that particular list. She now ties Maroon 5 for having the record for the most top 10 hits on the chart.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.