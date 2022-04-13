Music notes: Madonna, Justin Timberlake, Meghan Trainor and more

ABC/Randy Holmes

If you’ve admired the hot pink dress Madonna wore during her 1984 “Material Girl” music video — listen up. The dress will hit the auction block next month at Julien’s Auctions. The sale is part of their Music Icons block, which runs May 20 through May 22. The dress was originally used in the 1980 TV movie Norma Jean, about Marilyn Monroe.

Don’t ask Justin Timberlake about Britney Spears‘ pregnancy. Paparazzi caught up with the “Cry Me a River” hitmaker to ask his thoughts on his ex’s baby news and he was NOT interested, as seen in the video. “Stop! Go Away!” he commanded before walking into his building. Justin and Britney dated from 1998 to 2002.

Meghan Trainor may have won herself the Wife of the Year trophy, thanks to her early birthday present to husband Daryl Sabara: a replica of Iron Man’s mask. She shared the adorable video of Daryl geeking out over his gift. They first thought it was busted but that was because he didn’t read the directions on how to operate it. “Actually, a success!” she captioned.

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber are going strong! Hailey laughed reports of relationship woes and shared a TikTok telling gossip mongers, “Leave me alone, please. Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone.” Hailey and Justin wed in 2018.

Kelly Clarkson has won a Gracie Award, which honors women in television and radio. Kelly’s daytime talk show will be honored along with other winners at the 47th annual Gracie Awards on May 24.

Camila Cabello promises she won’t stop singing in Spanish, telling fans on Stationhead, “Don’t you even worry.” She also teased more Spanish music is on the way. Her album, Familia, is out now.

