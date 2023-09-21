Music notes: Madonna, Ingrid Michaelson and more

Get ready to celebrate Madonna’s Celebration tour with some new merch. The singer stocked her online shop with new T-shirts, hoodies, hats and more to commemorate both the new tour and past tours. The Celebration tour will start in October with four shows in London followed by a run of European dates that are mapped out through December 6. Her first North American shows will start December 13 with three shows at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

We now have our first taste of Ingrid Michaelson’s Broadway musical adaptation of The Notebook. Billboard debuted Ingrid’s cover of one of the songs from the show, “If This Is Love.” The lyrics are seemingly told from the perspective of Allie, the character played by Rachel McAdams in the 2004 film, as she falls in love with Noah, who was played by Ryan Gosling in the movie. The Notebook begins previews February 10 and officially opens March 14, with tickets going on sale to the general public September 26.

Add “bestselling author” to Bernie Taupin‘s resume. Elton John‘s musical partner of five decades is celebrating the fact that his new memoir, Scattershot, has landed at #5 on the New York Times bestseller list and #6 on the London Times bestseller list. It’s also a #1 bestseller on Amazon. Elton has congratulated Bernie on his achievement on Instagram: “This book is a gem of a read … go buy it!”

