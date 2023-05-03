Music notes: Madonna, Ed Sheeran and more

The Madonna biopic may be on pause, but the pop star and the actress cast to play her are still hanging out. Madonna shared a few photos of her and actress Julia Garner on her Instagram Story Tuesday, captioning one of them, “B**** we’re Madonna!” with the crying laughing emojis. The two were reportedly at a birthday party for photographer and filmmaker Steven Klein, whom Madonna has worked with on a number of projects. Still no word on when or if the biopic will resume production.

Ed Sheeran reportedly had to miss his 98-year-old grandmother’s funeral due to his copyright trial in New York. The memorial service for Anne “Nancy” Sheeran took place Wednesday in Ireland. Ed’s father reportedly said in his eulogy that Ed was “so upset” he couldn’t be there.

The mother of Nick Carter and the late Aaron Carter has been arrested on suspicion of domestic battery after a dispute over the TV remote, People reports. Jane Schneck, 64, allegedly got into a physical altercation with her husband, stemming from the volume of the TV. The two had allegedly been drinking. Schneck has since been released on a $100 bond.

