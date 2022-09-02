Music notes: Louis Tomlinson, Beyoncé, Elton John, Madonna, Ed Sheeran and AJ McLean

﻿Louis Tomlinson﻿ says he feels “much more freedom” to do what he wants with his music. He told Official Charts, “On Walls, I was so over-analytical about every sound. Every lyric. Every moment.” For his new album, Faith in the Future, he said, “I didn’t put as much restraint on myself as I did on the first record.”

﻿Beyoncé partnered with Tiffany & Co. on a new campaign titled LOSE YOURSELF IN LOVE. This new offering is being advertised as a “fiercely elegant homage to the joy of being one’s unapologetic self.” Jewelry pieces include platinum and diamond earrings shaped like flowers, T1 diamond rings and pearl teardrop earrings.

Elton John is soaring to the top of the charts thanks to his Britney Spears collab, “Hold Me Closer.” Billboard reports the song has gone to #1 in Australia and is currently in third place in Sir Elton’s native England. We’ll find out how “Hold Me Closer” fared on the U.S. charts next week.

Madonna is proud to be part of the “broken hearts club” and unveiled a tattoo of a broken heart on her wrist. Taking to her Instagram Story, she showed it is placed under her “X” tattoo — a tribute of her Madame X album — and her “maman” ink. “All mothers get their hearts broken,” she cryptically wrote.

Ed Sheeran is selling 3,000 limited edition guitars celebrating his album = (Equals). He’s selling them via Sheeran by Lowden.

The Backstreet Boys‘ AJ McLean is ditching the dad bod. He showed off his physical transformation, writing on Instagram, “Found the pic on the left from a year ago on vacation and wow it’s amazing what a little dedication and setting goals can do for a person.” He also saluted his sobriety and encouraged, “If I can do it so can you!!”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.