Music notes: Lindsey Stirling, Michael Bublé, Lady Gaga, Kelly Clarkson and Christina Aguilera

Lindsey Stirling ﻿is “still on cloud 9” after meeting her idol, ﻿AJ McLean﻿. After running into the ﻿Backstreet Boy﻿, she shared a snap of their meeting and told him, “You’re a rockstar.” The feeling is mutual for AJ, as Lindsey shared a video in which said he is a “massive fan” of hers and is “obsessed” with her Christmas album.

Michael Bublé teased the music video for his cover of “Make You Feel My Love,” which features him walking smoothly down the street as explosions go off behind him, scattering debris all over the road. He is unaware of the mayhem going on, which includes a building being sucked up by a portal and a fire-breathing dragon. He captioned the teaser post, “Subtle.”

﻿Lady Gaga﻿ is hosting an Instagram Live on Thursday, where she’ll “walk” fans “through our Haus Labs products” as part of Sephora’s Beauty Chat Room. The stream starts at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sephora’s Instagram.

Kelly Clarkson took a crack at The Weeknd‘s “Save Your Tears” on her Wednesday installment of Kellyoke. Fans applauded her for upping the octave and belting out the song’s final lines.

Christina Aguilera dropped her new PRIDE collection, which is now available on her store. It’s an exclusive four-piece set that features a trucker hat, T-shirts and hoodies that celebrate her headlining LA Pride this Saturday. The hoodie proclaims “Say Gay,” which is a definite reference to Florida’s controversial new law.

