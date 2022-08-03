Music notes: Lindsey Stirling, Harry Styles, Ava Max, Michael Bublé, Christina Aguilera, Justin Bieber and Nick Jonas

Lindsey Stirling shared some secrets of her “Sleepwalking” music video, revealing the snow machine used in the shot was broken, so she was being blasted in the face with snow! “It was like a blizzard,” she revealed on TikTok. But, like a pro, she kept her eyes open even though they were being “annihilated” by snowflakes!

Harry Styles‘ debut single, “Sign of the Times,” has crossed 1 billion views on YouTube! The 2017 hit song is his first music video to enter YouTube’s billion views club.

Speaking of YouTube views, Ava Max “can’t believe” her song “My Head & My Heart” passed 100 million views. She shared a throwback snap from the set on her Instagram Stories and promised “so much more is coming.”

Christina Aguilera shared how she flies in style — with her whole crew! She shared a TikTok video of her team lip-syncing “Vanity” while partying in the aisle with the flight attendants. “Flying to the UK like…,” she captioned it.

Justin Bieber shared a sneak peek of what mornings with wife Hailey Bieber look like in an adorable new snap. The slightly blurry photo is of the two snuggling on their bed as their pet dog, Oscar, crashes the photo. “GOOD MORNING FROM THE BIEBER FAMILY,” he captioned the Instagram post.

Nick Jonas shouted out wife Priyanka Chopra, who is working with UNICEF in Poland to help Ukrainian refugees. “I’m always inspired by @priyankachopra and her heart and love for others,” he wrote in an Instagram Story.

Michael Bublé jumped on the TikTok trend and released the sped-up version of his song “Sway,” which has blown up on the video sharing service. Michael released his version of “Sway” in 2004 as part of his debut album.

