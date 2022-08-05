Music notes: Lindsey Stirling, Andy Grammer, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith

Lindsey Stirling revealed she styled her hair without using a mirror for her “Love Goes On” music video. She joked on TikTok, “When filming in the woods it’s not always ideal for glam.” She also changed under a table with a cloth on it because there was no dressing room.

﻿Andy Grammer ﻿is hosting a Kaleidoscope community concert on October 7 to benefit Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. “Looking forward to sharing the love about all the amazing work @cincychildrens is doing to support children and teens with mental health conditions,” he said on his Instagram Story. Tickets are on sale now.

Camila Cabello saluted the fifth anniversary of her breakout solo single “Havana” by reminding fans of when the unedited version of the music video’s dance scene was released by accident.

If someone runs up to you on the street, sticks a microphone in your face and tells you to sing an Ed Sheeran song — do it. Sheeran revealed on TikTok he does watch those videos and is judging people on how well they know his song’s lyrics.

Speaking of Ed, he has a tattoo of a Heinz ketchup bottle — and Sam Smith just raised him a jar of Marmite. The singer revealed on TikTok that they got a jar of Marmite tattooed on their left calf.

