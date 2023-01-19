Music notes: Lewis Capaldi, Paula Abdul, John Mayer and Michael Bublé

Lewis Capaldi﻿ finally has a pair of underwear to go with that padded bra a concertgoer chucked at him a few days ago. He revealed a different fan threw granny panties at him with “Call for fun time, big boy” written on them. Of course, the audience goaded Lewis into wearing them. “Tour keeps getting sexier,” he captioned the video.

﻿Paula Abdul﻿, ﻿John Mayer﻿ and more will perform at the 26th annual Power of Love Gala to benefit the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. The event, held on February 18 at MGM Grand Garden arena, is put on by Keep Memory Alive, which aims to fight brain diseases such as Alzheimer’s and multiple sclerosis.

﻿Michael Bublé ﻿made a big admission: “My wife is correct, I’m exhausting.” He shared an Instagram video of all the weird and wacky things he does, like treating his cardboard cutout like a real person, rolling on a playground or splashing around in the pool.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.