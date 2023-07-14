Music notes: Lauren Daigle and Taylor Swift

Lauren Daigle was honored with a cool streaming milestone this week. The singer was presented with a plaque celebrating her music being streamed on Pandora over 1 billion times.

We already knew Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has been boosting the economy, but now we have new data from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve. In its Beige Book released this week, the central bank reported hotel bookings had their strongest growth since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 thanks to Taylor’s concerts in the city. She’s also influencing local politics, urging Nashville fans to vote in city and statewide elections beginning Friday.

And in other Taylor news, the star was a guest at Questlove‘s game night this week. She popped up in his Instagram pics playing UNO with a star-studded group including Michael Che and Mike Birbiglia.

