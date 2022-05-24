Music notes: Lance Bass, Taylor Swift, Lindsey Stirling, Sam Smith and more

Lin-Manuel Miranda will receive the National Music Publishers’ Association’s Songwriter Icon Award, says Billboard. The songwriter will be the first theatrically focused recipient. Previous winners include Taylor Swift, Alicia Keys, Jon Bon Jovi and Pharrell.

Speaking of Taylor … is she heading to Grey’s Anatomy? We know she named her cat Meredith after the drama series’ main character, and fans are convinced she will make a cameo in the upcoming 400th episode, titled “Out for Blood,” because the IMDb page allegedly listed her among in the cast. She has since been removed. We’ll find out if Tay will make her long-awaited debut when the episode drops this Thursday.

Lance Bass says his twins are “NEVER getting a pony” because Alexander and Violet were caught wearing “I love Backstreet Boys” onesies. “BUSTED,” the NSYNC singer captioned the Instagram snap. “Looks like the twins have picked a side.” He later admitted, “I guess I was asking for it after naming [my son] after AJ McLean.”

﻿Lindsey Stirling ﻿is celebrating the milestone 10th anniversary of her career. “Time is a funny thing,” she captioned the Instagram Reel that shows her growth over the past decade. The violinist added on an Instagram Story, “5 albums, 1,000+ shows and 4 hair transformations later: So much has changed and so much is still the same.”

Sam Smith is flexing their vocals to bring a cartoon character to life. Deadline reports the “Love Me More” singer is joining the cast of Amazon Studios’ The Hospital, about alien surgeons, which also stars Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne and Kieran Culkin. Sam voices the character Dr. Azel.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.