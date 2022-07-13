Music notes: Lance Bass, Lady Gaga, Joe Jonas, Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran

﻿Lance Bass ﻿is mourning the death of his grandmother ﻿Betty﻿, who passed away on Monday. “She meant the world to me, and even though I am filled with deep sadness, I can smile through the tears knowing she’s with my Papa in a much better place,” he wrote on Instagram and shared a series of special family photos.

Lady Gaga is the latest celeb to be hit by a crazy rumor. The Sun reports she has hired security guards just to protect the “priceless Versace costumes” that she’ll wear on her Chromatica Ball tour. Yes, bodyguards for a bunch of clothes. The Grammy winner kicks off her tour this weekend in Germany.

﻿Joe Jonas﻿ shared a new look at his upcoming movie ﻿Devotion﻿, where he plays a Navy pilot during the Korean War. The true story is about Officer ﻿Jesse Brown, the first African-American aviator to finish the Navy’s flight training program. Joe plays aviator Marty Goode. Devotion flies into theaters this November.

Camila Cabello revealed her dog Tarzan is a stage-five clinger. In a series of Instagram Stories, she shows the big dog getting all up in her business. “Love u crazy boy @tarzandadog. pls leave me alone now tho I love u and love how clingy u are but I’m tired,” she wrote, adding, “I need some space. (JK i don’t I love it u sweet dumb baby.”

According to tabloids, ﻿Ed Sheeran﻿ has named his new daughter ﻿Jupiter﻿. The Sun﻿ said they spoke to a source who said the couple chose the name because it means “brave and bold.” The source adds, “Ed and Cherry loved the name both in terms of what it stands for and its uniqueness.” This is their second daughter.

