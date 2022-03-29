Music notes: Lady Gaga, Shawn Mendes and more

ABC/Randy Holmes

﻿Lady Gaga‘s awkward run-in with ﻿Caitlyn Jenner ﻿at ﻿Elton John﻿﻿’s Academy Awards viewing party is going viral. Caitlyn is seen asking why she hasn’t bumped into Gaga at their local Starbucks recently, to which the “Million Reasons” singer replied, “I switched baristas.” She then promptly leaves. Ouch.

Harry Styles dropped out of the Nosferatu movie that’s set to star Anya Taylor-Joy, The New Yorker confirms. No reason was given why he left the project and it is unknown what role he was set to play. The movie aims to reboot the 1922 classic that starred ﻿Max Schreck as the terrifying vampire. Harry is slated to next appear in the movie Don’t Worry, Darling.

﻿Shawn Mendes﻿ is teasing a brand new single, called “When You’re Gone,” which drops Thursday. He shared a snippet to his TikTok, which is about him not wanting to know what life is like after the love of his life leaves because he’s not ready to move on. He films himself moonwalking in the video and admits in the caption, “this is unusual behaviour.”

Justin Bieber announced he also has new music on the way, which will feature R&B singer, Kehlani. The track, “Up at Night” drops March 30. This marks the second time the two have teamed up, the first being in 2020 for the track, “Get Me,” which was on Justin’s album Changes.

Christina Perri released the music video for “evergone,” which sees her wandering around an empty theme park while grieving the loss of her stillborn daughter, Rosie. The video ends with her riding the carousel with her husband and their young daughter.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.