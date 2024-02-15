Music notes: Lady Gaga, Sara Bareilles and more

Beyoncé may be going country, but Lady Gaga is not going rock. After posting a series of photos of herself working on new music — including one of her strumming an electric guitar — Gaga clarified on Instagram, “No I’m not making a rock album.”

Jennifer Garner commemorated the anniversary of her 2010 rom-com Valentine’s Day by posting a clip of a scene with Taylor Swift. “Happy Anniversary to this sweet movie, Valentine’s Day,” she wrote. “(If @taylorswift is looking for something to keep busy, I’d like to remind her that she’s hilarious.).” The film featured a star-studded cast, including Taylor’s boyfriend at the time, Taylor Lautner.

The new trailer has been released for season 3 of Girls5Eva, the series starring Sara Bareilles as a member of a ‘90s girl group who reunites with her former bandmates. This season, set to premiere on Netflix on March 14, follows the ladies as they try to plot their comeback tour. The Tina Fey-produced show previously aired on Peacock.

Five for Fighting is heading out on the road. The singer, given name John Ondrasik, has announced a U.S. tour backed by a string quartet. The trek starts March 26 in Fargo, North Dakota, and runs through April 26 in San Juan Capistrano, California. For information on ticket sales, head to fiveforfighting.com/tour.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.