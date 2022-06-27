Music notes: Lady Gaga, Maroon 5, Michael Bublé, Olivia Rodrigo, Nick Jonas and more

A billionaire must have spent a lot of cash to have Lady Gaga sing at their wedding. The Telegraph reports Gaga performed at hedge fund mogul Alan Howard‘s nuptials in Lake Como, Italy, and says it costs about a million bucks to hire her for private events.

Vancouver boy Michael Bublé is “beyond excited” his hometown is hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Sharing a video congratulating the city, he remarked, “Is it too early to start a countdown?… there’s roughly only one thousand, four hundred and some odd days to go!”

Maroon 5 may have new music on the way after Adam Levine shared a photo of himself hanging with Marry Me star Maluma at the studio. Adam teased, “World ain’t ready…”

Olivia Rodrigo‘s SOUR has spent 51 weeks in the Billboard 200’s top 10– becoming this century’s longest-running debut album in the top 10. SOUR has sold over 12 million copies globally.

Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra went on a mini vacation to Turks and Caicos, and they shared some FOMO-inducing photos of their trip. Priyanka shared a carousel of snaps to her Instagram, which include fun drinks, boat trips and plenty of naps.

﻿Chris Martin ﻿serenaded the patrons of a British pub with Coldplay‘s 2014 hit “A Sky Full of Stars.” Apparently some fans asked the Coldplay frontman to play them a song at The Stag Inn’s piano — and he obliged. He also chatted up the customers before his impromptu performance. The inn shared the cute video on Twitter, adding, “You never know who might pop in for a pint!” They also said Chris is “a lovely man.”

