Music notes: Lady Gaga, Katharine McPhee, Mel C, Jordin Sparks, Gloria Estefan and Paula Abdul

﻿Lady Gaga﻿ is heading to London’s Kensington Palace — well, one of her iconic outfits is, anyway. Rolling Stone reports the flowing green gown she wore to the 2020 MTV VMAs will be featured at the State Apartments at Kensington Palace’s “Crown to Couture” exhibit. The dress will be featured alongside some iconic pieces of fashion history stemming from the 18th century. It opens April 5.

Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster release their Christmas Songs album on Friday. This is their first holiday album together, and they’ve already released their cover of “Jingle Bell Rock.” They also head out on tour starting December 1 in Stony Brook, New York. You can buy tickets on Katharine’s website.

﻿Blake Shelton ﻿finally revealed what he wants as a retirement gift when he leaves ﻿The Voice﻿ next year. Wife ﻿Gwen Stefani﻿ previously joked he’d be happy with a bag of corn or fertilizer, but it appears Blake wants an ATV. He told ﻿Entertainment Tonight﻿, “I think that would be great for Camila [Cabello] to buy me.” Camila joked back, “Santa’s budget is a little tight this year.”

Spice Girls member Mel C is unhappy her fellow artists are performing in Qatar for the World Cup. “Personally, I’m an ally to the LGBTQ+ community and it’s not something I would feel comfortable in doing,” she told ﻿Daily Mail ﻿about performing in the country that’s been mired in controversy over alleged human rights abuses. “People want to go over there and help to make a change. Each to their own, but it would be a no from me if the offer came.”

Don’t forget, ﻿Jordin Sparks﻿﻿﻿, ﻿Gloria Estefan, Joss Stone﻿ and ﻿Paula Abdul ﻿will perform at the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. The parade steps off 9 a.m. ET and will air on NBC and Peacock.

