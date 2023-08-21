Music notes: Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake and more

Lady Gaga posted a video montage celebrating 15 years of her debut album, The Fame. The montage includes clips of some of her first TV appearances and music videos. “Thank you for 15 years,” she captioned it. The album – featuring the hits “Just Dance,” “Poker Face,” “Paparazzi” and “LoveGame” – was released on August 19, 2008.

The Weeknd has sold his Los Angeles penthouse after two years on the market, according to Robb Report. He unloaded the property for $18 million, well under its original $22.5 million ask.

See Justin Timberlake as a murder suspect in the first official trailer for his new Netflix film, Reptile. He plays Will, the boyfriend and colleague of a real estate agent found murdered. Benicio Del Toro plays the detective investigating the case. Reptile will stream on Netflix starting October 6.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.