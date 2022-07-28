Music notes: Lady Gaga, Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake and Andy Grammer

Lady Gaga has a new song — kind of. She teased her new lip line “Atomic Shake & Bake” on TikTok and recorded a weird jingle to go along with it about how everyone is baking pies, but her focus is on “lips, cheeks, eyes.” The song is getting mixed reviews from fans.

Ed Sheeran revealed how the opening notes of his new song with Russ, “Are You Entertained,” were made, which is just him humming pitched up an octave. He shared the whole editing process in an Instagram video.

Seems like every celebrity is vacationing in Italy these days and Justin Timberlake is no different. People reports the “Mirrors” singer and wife Jessica Biel are hanging out in Sardinia, where they sat on a boat and splashed around in the ocean.

Andy Grammer has a new song coming out with Fitz and The Tantrums called “The Wrong Party,” obviously named after their upcoming tour. You can listen to it on August 26. Andy teased the new track on Instagram via a fictitious chat message with the “Hand Clap” singers.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.