Music notes: Lady Gaga, Clay Aiken, Ava Max, Joe Jonas and Coldplay

Lady Gaga made history at Fenway Park, writing on TikTok that she performed its “highest attended and paid show” of all time. She shared a clip of her walking off the stage and pulling a Michael Jackson move to celebrate her new Boston-based record. The singer is currently on her Chromatica Ball tour.

Clay Aiken will be hosting Wheel of Fortune Live! alongside Antiques Roadshow‘s Mark L. Walberg. The two will rotate their hosting duties over the 60-date tour, which kicks off September 8 in Owensboro, Kentucky. “I’ve been a part of some of America’s biggest competitions, so now it’s especially exciting to get to be a part of “America’s Game!” he said in a statement, adding his new hosting job is “such an honor.” Tickets are on sale now on the official touring website.

Ava Max just dyed her hair brown, but the chameleon-like singer is already rocking a new look. The “Kings & Queens” singer revealed on TikTok that she has gone back to being platinum blond, but she has not returned to her infamous asymmetrical cut. She dubbed the look her “Alter ego.”

Joe Jonas admitted forgetting his lyrics one too many times and shared an Instagram video of him superimposed in the back of a police cruiser. “If forgetting lyrics was illegal,” he captioned the video. He also told his fans to lock him up for his flawed memory.

Coldplay extended the Music of the Spheres tour into next year. The group announced on Twitter they’re adding several new dates in the U.K. and Europe for 2023. New dates include Naples, Milan, Manchester and Amsterdam. Tickets go on sale Thursday, and you can see a list of all the new dates on coldplay.com.

