Music notes: Kelly Clarkson, The Weeknd and Olivia Rodrigo

Kelly Clarkson showed us what it would have sounded like if Elton John had tapped her for his “Cold Heart” remix. She belted out her version of the song during her daytime talk show on Tuesday, taking some liberties with the notes and octave. Of course, her fans are now begging for a dance album.

The Weeknd is a big fan of Ariana Grande‘s work ethic. When a fan began listing what female artists bring to the production of their songs, such as Ariana re-recording lyrics to stack her vocals, the “Blinding Lights” singer declared, “i’ve seen Ariana work in real time. That woman is a BEAST.” Ariana and The Weekend collaborated on several songs, including “Save Your Tears,” “love me harder” and “off the table.”

Olivia Rodrigo and Vanessa Hudgens had the cutest High School Musical moment at Monday’s Met Gala. The two both play Gabriella Montez in their own versions of HSM, of which Vanessa says makes her feel they have “such a connection.” Olivia sweetly replied, “I know! We’re soul sisters!” Olivia played the role Vanessa originated in the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

