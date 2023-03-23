Kelly Clarkson unleashed her Lenny Kravitz energy when performing his hit song “Are You Gonna Go My Way” on her daytime talk show Thursday. She even opened the song with a confident wink before belting out the 1993 smash.

Paula Abdul whipped out the tap shoes to dance to Meghan Trainor‘s “Mother” alongside actress ﻿Shariah True﻿ and LA-based dancer ﻿Kausha Campbell. The video starts with Paula in hair rollers lecturing the younger girls, before the frame changes to show her in full glam and busting out some moves.

Speaking of Meghan, she wants her fans to find themselves “a hype guy” like her bestie ﻿Chris Olsen﻿. Apparently she told fans on Instagram she needed a confidence boost when making the “Mother” music video because ﻿Kris Jenner ﻿was in it. She has since shared a behind-the-scenes video of how the music video was made.

﻿Katy Perry﻿ is selling the clothes off her back — kind of. She announced Thursday she’s working with the Nostalgia Store to sell “REAL stage-worn cutie costumes & props from some of my past performances!” She previewed some of the items that will go up for sale on Friday.





