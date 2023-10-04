Music notes: Kelly Clarkson, Michael Bublé and more

Now that the writers strike is over, The Kelly Clarkson Show is returning for its fifth season from its brand new location. “We’re back y’all,” the show announced on Instagram. “All-new episodes begin Monday Oct. 16 from our new home in NYC!”

And speaking of Kelly, she took the stage in Nashville Tuesday night for a tribute to country-pop singer Ronnie Milsap. She performed Milsap’s 1977 track “It Was Almost Like a Song.” “Ronnie Milsap, you are such a musical hero of mine!” Kelly wrote on Instagram. “Thank you so much for allowing me to honor you last night, but even more so, thank you for being such a great hang and a cool dude!”

The music video for Amy Winehouse‘s 2007 hit “Back to Black” has surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube. The black-and-white visual is the late singer’s first video to join the Billion Views Club.

Michael Bublé’s music video for “Higher” has been nominated for a World Choreography Award. Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough was one of the choreographers on the video, and he’s also nominated for choreographing Michael’s performance of the song on Dancing with the Stars’ last season.

