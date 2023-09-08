Music Notes: Kelly Clarkson, Josh Groban and more

Kelly Clarkson is giving fans a preview of the deluxe edition of her album chemistry, which is coming out September 22: She’s released one of the new songs from the 22-track release. In the song “roses,” she sings, “It’s too late for roses, they’ll die in a day/ You can’t put a Band-Aid on the way that we’re breakin.'”

The original cast recording for Josh Groban‘s Broadway musical Sweeney Todd is out now. On Instagram, he writes, “I grew up listening to Sweeney cast albums and escaping into their beauty. To be a part of one now, with this cast and the musical direction we have, recorded with this gorgeousness and grandeur…I couldn’t be more proud of it. Thank you all for your patience and enthusiasm. We’ve loved every second of performing this masterpiece and we hope you enjoy our hard work.”

Jason Mraz has teamed up with a company called Soundwaves Art to create artwork based on the sound waves of his Grammy-winning song “Lucky.” He autographed 50 prints of the artwork; all profits from the sales will go to the SIMS Foundation, which provides mental health and substance use recovery services for musicians, music industry professionals and their families. Visit SoundwavesArtFoundation to buy one.

“Hey There Delilah” band Plain White T’s have announced that they’ll release a new, self-titled album on November 17. They’ve also shared a video for one of their new songs, “Red Flags.”

