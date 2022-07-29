Music notes: Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey and Aqua

Katy Perry showed off all the hard work she put into voice acting the animations that roll between her PLAY residency acts. Taking to TikTok, the “Roar” hitmaker acted as though she was being chased by a giant dog and being scooped up and carried in its mouth. She really gets into it and cracks up in the end.

﻿Justin Bieber ﻿is parting ways with his old Hawaii vacation home, which comes with a two-story water slide, massive pool, tennis court and private natural waterfall, Elite Agent reports. Justin infamously rented the pad in 2016 for $10,000 a night, and it was the film location of Love Island. It’s on the market for $10 million — but it heads to the auction block on August 15.

Mariah Carey is also offloading a home of hers. Us Weekly reports she’s selling her summer home in the Hamptons, which overlooks the Atlantic, for $20 million. It comes with an infinity pool, private theater room, gym, two gourmet kitchens, as well as eight bedrooms six full bathrooms and one half bath.

﻿Aqua﻿ is coming out with a reissue of their smash hit debut album Aquarium — yes, the one that contained “Barbie Girl” — for its 25th anniversary. The special album will arrive September 9, and it’s ready to preorder. A 180-gram pink vinyl will also be released, which you can preorder on Amazon.

