Music notes: Katy Perry, Cyndi Lauper and more

Katy Perry is giving Kim Kardashian a run for her money when it comes to who has the best “ugly cry face.” Katy posted a video clip from American Idol showcasing a closeup of her emotional expression and captioning it, “Hi this is my ugly cry face.” Kim – who became a meme for her own ugly cry face – replied, “We all have one.”

Cyndi Lauper is one of the nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but if she ends up getting in, she won’t rest on her laurels. “I’ve always followed my own path as a musician and to be recognized by the Rock Hall is a dream come true,” she tells People. “If I’m inducted, I’ll savor the moment and celebrate with my friends and family, but then it’s back to work!” Cyndi’s been putting together a musical version of the 1988 movie Working Girl since 2017.

Lionel Richie, Sam Smith, Ava Max and Mark Ronson are among the many performers booked for the 57th edition of the Montreux Jazz Festival, which runs from June 30 to July 15 on the shores of Lake Geneva, Switzerland. A public sale is set to kick off Thursday, April 6, at noon local time. A complete schedule of artists can be found at montreuxjazzfestival.com.

Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” has officially been on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a full year. The song was at number 12 this week.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.