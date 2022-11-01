Music notes: Katy Perry, Christina Aguilera, Camila Cabello and Billy Joel

Katy Perry has joined the lineup of CMA Awards performers. She and Thomas Rhett will sing their new duet, “Where We Started.” The CMA Awards air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena November 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Speaking of award shows, Christina Aguilera will perform at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards. She heads into the award show with seven nominations, including album and record of the year. The ceremony airs November 17 at 8 p.m. ET on Univision.

Camila Cabello showed off her new, darker hair and curtain bangs when promoting Bombshell Magic, the latest holiday-themed fragrance from Victoria’s Secret. The singer was tapped to star in the brand’s bilingual campaign back in the spring.

Billy Joel has donated $250,000 to Hurricane Ian relief as part of his The Joel Foundation. The singer announced on his website that the money is going toward the Lee County Strong Hurricane Ian Relief Fund. Joel reflected on the damage of Superstorm Sandy over a decade ago and the extensive rebuilding efforts that impacted his community. He hopes the donation will “help the less fortunate.”

