Music notes: Katy Perry, Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and Gwen Stefani

ABC/Gavin Bond

Katy Perry admits she’s mispronounced “hyperbole” her entire life. The “Roar” singer shared a voice note to her Twitter explaining she had pronounced it as “hyper-BOWL” instead of “high-PURR-boh-lee.” Her tone was flat and comical. It does make you wonder who was the brave soul that corrected her.

Camila Cabello told People her new album, Familia, is “the most honest and unfiltered that I’ve been.” A deluxe version of the album will come “with a journal” that she promises will share “cool little facts and tidbits that people don’t know yet” of each and every song. Familia drops April 8.

Taylor Swift crashed pal Antoni Porowski‘s romantic snap with his boyfriend, Kevin Harrington. She’s standing behind the two as they pose on a couch, possibly unaware she was there. Antoni and the Queer Eye cast starred in Taylor’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video.

Jennifer Lopez is filming her new action thriller, The Mother. Daily Mail shared the photos of J.Lo in the Spanish city of Gran Canaria dressed in combat attire. She was with her co-star Omari Hardwick, who was bloodied up for the shot. Not much is known about the movie, but it’s slated to debut later this year on Netflix.

Gwen Stefani visited a local Sephora to chat about her all new makeup line, GXVE Beauty, and answered fans’ questions in an Instagram live video. But, before she got there, she made a quick pit stop at a local Starbucks, which she showed on her stories. Apparently, her being there “whipped [the workers] into a frenzy.” Kudos to the barista who kept her cool while taking Gwen’s order.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.