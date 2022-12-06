Music notes: Katharine McPhee, Meghan Trainor, Ed Sheeran, Mariah Carey and The Weeknd

Katharine McPhee admits she wrestles with “mom guilt” in a new Instagram Story. Her stepdaughter Jordan Foster took her and husband David Foster‘s child, Rennie, to see Santa while the two were on tour, but the nearly 2-year-old was not having it. “Having strong mom guilt,” she confesses.

Meghan Trainor was the 10th-most-viewed artist on TikTok in the U.S. Meghan made waves on the social media app by sharing glimpses of her life and creating fun, new dances to her songs.

Ed Sheeran was the artist who sold the most concert tickets this year, Billboard reports. Ed reportedly serenaded over 3 million fans on his Mathematics tour, which earned him about $246 million in revenue. Ed played 63 shows between December 13 of last year and September 25 of this year.

Mariah Carey suffered a wardrobe malfunction onstage and nearly flashed the audience. The singer shared a hilarious video, where she revealed she came “very, very close to being a full-on scandal” when one of her dress straps became “untethered.” Thankfully her team rushed onstage and “made it work.”

The Weeknd‘s “Can’t Feel My Face” is officially his fourth song to be RIAA-certified Diamond, meaning it moved over 10 million units. He is now the third solo artist in history to have four Diamond singles and fourth act overall to enjoy this honor.

